Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at a back-to-school event in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 20th Annual Back to School Family Day kicked off with students lined up to receive free school supplies at the Marion County Public Health Department.

The event, hosted by Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation, was in-person after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to be a drive-thru event.

Each child received a free backpack with school supplies. Back to school health services were offered, including free immunizations, health screenings and sports physicals.

“Over the years, families have appreciated the extra help and the convenience this event offers in helping to get kids ready for school,” Pamela Humes, director for Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation said. “We are so pleased see the return of a full-scale event, where community partners and volunteers come together to serve the residents who attend Back to School Family Day.”

For more information, call Covering Kids and Families of the Health and Hospital Corporation at 317-221-2464.