Free basketball-inspired art fair during NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Creative advocacy firm GANGGANG will host an art fair in the heart of downtown Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend.

BUTTER at Indy’s Home Court will be held Friday – Sunday at the Indianapolis Artsgarden, 110 W. Washington St.

This is the first expansion of BUTTER and it will include the work of 29 Black artists.

Visitors can expect thought-provoking art-, light-, and place-based activations slated in the Cultural Corridor. The event is free and open to the public with RSVP on Eventbrite

“BUTTER is about creating a context worthy of the art and artists it exhibits,” Deonna Craig, director of BUTTER Fine Art Fair. “The artwork will bring a unique focus to the intersection of sports and culture, from sculpture to photography to oil on canvas, welcoming sports and art enthusiasts to Indy’s Home Court. This is our first expansion outside of Labor Day weekend, and just as sports is embedded in families and cultures, we are honored to curate an experience that pays reverence to that bond.”

As described by The New York Times, “BUTTER serves as a new model for economic justice in the arts, aiming to sell or loan 100% of the artwork, giving 100% of the proceeds to artists. “

In August, the annual BUTTER Fine Art Fair welcomed 11,000 visitors, selling 75 pieces of art for a combined total of $270,392 during the four-day event.

According to organizers, “BUTTER is responsible for more than $710,397 in artwork sales in just three years, maximizing the earnings of 129 artists. The impact and message of the event are immeasurable, with the innovative new model reaching millions of people thus far.”

