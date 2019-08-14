‘Free Before 3’ at the Indiana State Fair

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The gates are now open for a special day at the Indiana State Fair.

It’s being called “Free Before 3” day out at the Indiana State Fair. Those who go to the fair before 3 p.m. Wednesday will get in free.

However, while you won’t have to pay for admission up until 3 p.m., you’ll still have to pay for parking.

News 8’s Demie Johnson stopped by the Indiana State Fair to see what’s going on at the fairgrounds.

She checked out what’s going on during the last week of the annual Indiana State Fair.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: