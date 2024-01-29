Free bus rides for NBA All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have fun and ride free — that’s the simple goal behind a plan nearly a year in the making.

IndyGo’s strategy for NBA All-Star weekend offers extended hours and fare-free rides from Feb. 15-18.

The main focus is high-frequency routes out of the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. Final departures will happen at 12:30 a.m. to ensure riders have safe, east transportation out of downtown.

IndyGo has specific suggestions depending on the location of All-Star events you are attending. For those at Lucas Oil Stadium, take Route 8. If you are going west, exit at the Washington and Illinois stop. If you are heading east, use the Maryland and Missouri stops.

Options abound for getting to Gainbridge Fieldhouse because it is only one block from the Carson Transit Center. IndyGo says any route that heads to the center gets you conveniently close to the Fieldhouse.

IndyGo suggests several ways to choose routes and plan your trip:

• The transit option on Google Maps (select the bus icon)

• The MyStop app

• IndyGo’s Trip Planner

• Call IndyGo Customer Care at 317635-3344

IndyGo also says it will have volunteers on-site at several of the All-Star event venues in addition to those who are usually at the transit center.

The free fares are part of the city’s long-term strategy to support the All-Star weekend. The Host Committee announced the goal in June last year through the support of IndyGo, the Indianapolis Foundation, and donors to the Indy Championship Fund.

Planners say those who ride the bus will be able to miss the expected frustrations of driving in heavy traffic, finding parking downtown, and walking what could be long distances in the cold.

While the focus is making sure fans have a reliable and safe way to get into and around town during the festivities, IndyGo confirms that all rides across the entire system will be free as well.