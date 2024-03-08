Free east side health fair is focused on women’s health

The Community Alliance of the Far Eastside is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a free health fair on Saturday, March 9. (Provided photo/Community Alliance of the Far Eastside)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — The Community Alliance of the Far Eastside is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a free health fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

The event will be held at the nonprofit’s neighborhood center at 8902 E. 38th St. It will feature health screenings, a resource fair and giveaways centered on women’s health.

“We started this in response to the infant and maternal mortality rate that’s really high on the eastside,” said Cheria Caldwell, CAFE’s vice president of communications and engagement.

Indiana has the third highest maternal mortality rate, recent data shows. Black women in the state are 93% more likely than white women to die during pregnancy or up to a year after.

The event aims to connect women to prenatal and postpartum care, as well as providers in the area like Eskenazi Health and IU Health. Caldwell described it as a “one-stop shop” for residents who may not be aware of resources or find it difficult to get a health appointment.

Although the health fair is listed as sold out online, any person who hasn’t registered can still attend, Caldwell said. All are welcome, regardless of gender.

“They’re not going to be turned away because health care is for everybody,” Caldwell said.

Mirror Indy reporter Mary Claire Molloy covers health. Reach her at maryclaire.molloy@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @mcmolloy7.