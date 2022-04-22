Local

Free electronic recycling event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers will have the chance to improve the environment and their cluttered technology.

Sustain Indy has partnered with Recycle Force for a free electronic recycling event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Krannert Park.

The Department of Public Works said you can bring your old electronics you don’t want or use anymore. Than can include cell phones, laptops and TVs.

“A lot of people don’t know, but it’s illegal to throw away electronics in your trash. This is a good way, a proper way, to dispose of those electronics,” said Imani Keith, spokesperson for DPW.

According to DPW, around 600 people brought 30 tons of recyclables to a similar event at Garfield Park in January.

