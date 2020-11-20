Free flu shots, Colts swag at Lucas Oil Stadium

Photo of a flu shot location at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 20, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Meijer, the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana State Department of Health are offering free flu shots at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday whether or not patients have health insurance.

The flu shot clinic runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the south parking lot of Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 South Capitol Avenue.

You’re invited to drive through Gate 8 or walk through Gate 7, both off Capitol Avenue.

Participants will have their temperatures taken, fill out paperwork and answer a verbal COVID-19 screening. Participants must also be age 11 or older and must wear a mask at all times.

The flu shots are provided by the State Health Department and administered by members of the Meijer Pharmacy team.

Participants will also receive a special Colts “Blue Friday” giveaway, including a decal, rally towel, special edition poster and a mask, courtesy of Indiana University Health and Riley Children’s Health. One vehicle will receive a maximum of two giveaways.

Officials with Meijer said they expect to administer 75% more flu shots this year, as demand and need increases with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Those unable to attend Friday’s flu shot clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium have another opportunity Tuesday, Nov. 24. IU Health is providing free flu shots at the Indianapolis Urban League’s Fresh Fruit and Veggie Drive-Thru, 777 Indiana Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more crucial this year to get your annual fluvaccine,” said IU Health family medicine physician Mecca Maxey-Smartt, MD, in a press release. “You can get both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time or in the same season, which could have a disastrous impact on your health.”

As peak flu season quickly approaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older get the annual flu vaccination. Vaccination is especially important for groups that are more vulnerable to serious complications from the flu, including those who are: