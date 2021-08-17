Local

Free food distributions set for Elwood, Muncie, New Castle, more cities

Indiana Army National Guard assists with an April 2020 tailgate food distribution for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana (Photo Provided/Second Harvest)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has announced next week’s free food distributions.

Here are upcoming food distributions:

Madison County: 10 a.m. Aug 24, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.

Wabash County: 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Bachelor Creek Church of Christ, 2147 State Road 15, Wabash.

Delaware County: 10 a.m. Aug. 26, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.

Blackford County: 10 a.m. Aug. 26, Blackford County Fairgrounds, 409 E. Park Ave., Hartford City.

Henry County: 10 a.m. Aug. 27, First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.

Randolph County: 10 a.m. Aug. 27, Goodrich Park, 701 N. Union St., Winchester.

More dates are online.

Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, or proof of address or income are required.

Recipients are asked to wear masks while having food placed in the truck or rear of a vehicle. Parking starts two hours before the distribution begins.

People without vehicles are asked to arrive an hour before the start time.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is the region’s largest hunger-relief organization serving over 100 pantries and meal programs in eight counties: Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash.