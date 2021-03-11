Free Girl Scout Cookie drive-thru for first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, first responders in Central Indiana will be treated to free Girl Scout cookies and Prairie Farms milk. The drive-thru cookie giveaway is part of Operation Cookie Drop and is in celebration of the Girl Scout’s 109th founding anniversary.

On Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., first responders can drive-thru Camp Dellwood, located at 7201 Girl Scout Lane in Indianapolis, and receive their free cookies.

Operation Cookie Drop is a council-wide service project to support local first responders, military service members, and veterans. This event is the first official Operation Cookie Drop of the season. Last year, more than 66,000 packages of girl scout cookies were donated through the program. You can donate to the program when you order or buy cookies.

Girl Scout Cookies will also be sold at socially distant or contact-free troop-run cookie booths in front of grocery stores and other local retailers through the beginning of April. The cost is only $5 per package for all Girl Scout Cookie varieties. Also this year, troops are selling Girl Scout Cookies online here.

The Girl Scouts are 2.5 million strong, with more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. The organization’s journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop and every year since, the organization has honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

The Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit girlscoutsindiana.org or call 317-924-6800.