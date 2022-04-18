Local

Free health screenings underway at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Anyone, regardless of whether they are insured or not, can attend a free health clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium this week.

The non-profit Pathway to Health and the 7th Day Adventist Church teamed up to offer the clinic which continues this Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Physical checkups, eye exams, and dental work, including fillings are among some of the services being offered.

“Cardiology, we do screenings for hearing, we do dermatology screenings,” Pathway to Health CEO Ivan Golupic said.

Other free services include massages, haircuts, and mental health screenings.

“These are $400 glasses for free,” Phillip Mosley of Indianapolis said.

Mosley said he’s had to replace his glasses every couple years, and his Medicare and Medicaid plans wouldn’t cover the cost.

Like many Hoosiers, Mosley is trying to make ends meet as the cost of everything increases.

“You go to the store and you spend 180, I think I spent 180 dollars, and got 110 dollars in groceries, and you wonder, is it real?” Mosley said.

Indianapolis is the 8th different city to host this clinic, joing other large cities like Dallas and Los Angeles. Thousands of volunteers are giving their time to make sure this 4 day event operates smoothly.

“We have about 800 or 900 medically registered professionals and licensed professionals, and the rest of the staff are non-medical professionals who are helping with logistics,” Golupic said.

Those attending the clinic do not need an appointment. There are also translators proficient in Spanish, French, Burmese, and other languages.