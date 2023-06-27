Free HIV testing at four locations on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get a free and confidential HIV test at four different locations in Indianapolis on Tuesday for National HIV Testing Day.

“HIV testing is done through a quick finger prick blood sample, so getting tested is easy and test results are available within two minutes,” explained Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center. “There are roughly 1,000 people in Indianapolis who don’t know their HIV status.”

Witchey said the Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone from ages 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once a year.

HIV Test Locations:

Damien Center

26 N. Arsenal Ave., Indianapolis

Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Damien Center at CAFE

8902 E. 38th St., Indianapolis

Hours: 9 a.m. – Noon & 1p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Walgreens

6745 E. Southport Rd., Indianapolis

Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walgreens

445 E. Epler Ave., Indianapolis

Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.