Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Free HIV testing at four locations on Tuesday

by: Lakyn McGee
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get a free and confidential HIV test at four different locations in Indianapolis on Tuesday for National HIV Testing Day.

“HIV testing is done through a quick finger prick blood sample, so getting tested is easy and test results are available within two minutes,” explained Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center. “There are roughly 1,000 people in Indianapolis who don’t know their HIV status.”

Witchey said the Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone from ages 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once a year.

HIV Test Locations:

Damien Center

26 N. Arsenal Ave., Indianapolis
Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Damien Center at CAFE

8902 E. 38th St., Indianapolis
Hours: 9 a.m. – Noon & 1p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Walgreens

6745 E. Southport Rd., Indianapolis
Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walgreens

445 E. Epler Ave., Indianapolis
Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Supreme Court upholds North Carolina...
National News /
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on...
National News /
Indiana Farm Bureau: Hoosiers can...
Local News /
Woman arrested in connection with...
Crime Watch 8 /
Local experts focus on men’s...
Medical /
‘Tore my house apart’: Greenwood...
Local News /
Examining the impact of domestic...
Celebrating Moments /
Ken is handing over the...
National News /