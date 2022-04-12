Local

Free meals at schools in limbo as pandemic numbers slow down

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Free breakfast and lunch at school is in limbo as we are settle back in to normal from the pandemic.

The Department of Education provided free meals because parents lost their jobs and also because of food shortages across the country.

Staff with Carmel schools said they don’t know when the government will make up their minds to continue with the free meals or not.

That’s why teachers at West Clay Elementary are prepared for the worst.

Through the Carmel Summer Meals Program, students and staff at the school have donated food to help students during the summer.

“It makes me happy to see how much people care about people who don’t have food to eat,” said Kaavya Jethava, a 5th grader at West Clay.

Her classmate, Reese Ramsay agreed.

“Please bring in food for kids who need it,” explained Ramsay. “I know If you really needed food, you’d probably want people to help you too.”

The Carmel Youth Assistance Program helped the school connect families with resources.

During the summer of 2020, they helped 520 students get meals. In 2021, that number dropped to 376 students.

Melissa Yarger, an early intervention advocate with the program, said they anticipate an increase in need once Emergency SNAP benefits end in June.

“I’m a little nervous. I think that we’ll see between 370 and 400 kids sign up for the program,” said Yarger.

The principal at West Clay Elementary, Jill Schipp, said the free meals have provided a dramatic increase of students who eat breakfast.

“It’s been fun explaining to the kids why we’re collecting this food and so we are trying to collect as much food as possible,” said Schipp.

For more information on how you can donate food to the Carmel Youth Assistance Program click here.