Free school supplies available at Hancock County Community Night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First responders and nonprofits in Hancock County are teaming up to give away school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.

It’s part of Wednesday night’s annual Hancock County Community Night at the county fairgrounds.

Greg Duda, public information officer for the Hancock County 911 Center, says the supplies include backpacks, notebooks, writing utensils and more.

“(We’ll have) anything that a lot of kids are going to need to start school, especially those elementary and the younger kids,” Duda said. “This is all possible through all the generous donors throughout the community.”

Hancock Health will be on-site to install and check children’s car seats. Families who qualify could also leave with a new seat for their vehicles.

Local fire and police departments will host a touch-a-truck area to check out their trucks and squad cars. Attendees will also get to see a helicopter land.

“It’s a great way for the community and especially young kids to interact with policemen, firemen,” Duda said. “All these other different organizations that are gonna be here (Wednesday) that they normally don’t have that exposure to, and it just allows them to interact one one-on-one.”

Nonprofits in the area will be set up in the vendor hall to talk about their resources. There’s also going to be free food for those in attendance.

Duda says it’s all about celebrating and connecting with the community.

“You see all these other organizations that help the community,” Duda said. “Now, all of a sudden, it’s really just letting you see all the different things that are going on within your hometown.”

The Hancock County Community Night starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield, Indiana.