Free Thanksgiving turkeys available Monday in Lawrence and Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you need a Thanksgiving turkey, you can get one for free at two giveaways on Monday in Lawrence and one in Indianapolis.

Mt. Paran Baptist Church

The Mt. Paran Baptist Church’s 4th Annual Turkey giveaway is at the Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road, on Monday morning. The giveaway is from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Organizers say Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana is providing the turkeys and other grocery items for the event.

The church says the turkey giveaway is open to all. No identification or paperwork is required to collect a free turkey.

Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

City of Lawrence

The city of Lawrence is hosting a free Thanksgiving food giveaway at the same location on Monday afternoon.

The Division of Nutrition & Food Policy is partnering with the Lawrence Police Department to host the event at the Lawrence Community Park. They say it is first come, first served to the first 150 people.

The giveaway will run from 3 – 5 p.m. on Monday.

Stanley Strader Park

The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety is hosting a holiday food distribution event on Monday afternoon.

It will be held at the Stanley Strader Park Family Center, 2850 Bethel Ave. from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The department is hosting another food giveaway event on Wednesday at Breeding Tabernacle CME Church, 3670 N. Leland Avenue. It runs from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.