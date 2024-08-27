Free Walk & Talk tour with ticket to BUTTER Fine Art Fair

Attendees can use their BUTTER tickets to register for a free Walk & Talk tour hosted by Indy history lover Sampson Levingston. (Provided Photo/Through2Eyes)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s almost time for the fourth annual BUTTER Fine Art Fair.

Butter highlights artwork from Black and brown artists from Indiana and across the United States. It’s an event The New York Times called “a new model for economic justice in the arts.”

Guests who buy tickets will also have the chance to learn more about Black art and art history.

Attendees can use their BUTTER tickets to register for a free Walk & Talk tour hosted by Indy history lover Sampson Levingston.

Levingston uses his business, Through2Eyes Indiana, to share local history with others and offer tours of nearly a dozen different Indianapolis neighborhoods.

The sessions during BUTTER will focus on the Indiana Avenue Cultural District and the importance of Black art in Indiana. Levingston is offering five public outdoor tours. Tours will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and last about 30 minutes.

The BUTTER Fine Art Fair begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Click here to visit the BUTTER website and RSVP for a Walk & Talk tour.