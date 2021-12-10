Local

Free web basics course available at Eleven Fifty Academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eleven Fifty Academy is a nonprofit coding and cybersecurity bootcamp in Indianapolis and it’s offering training to Hoosiers free of charge.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez spoke with Scott Jones, the founder, chairman and president Eleven Fifty Academy.

The academy is receiving CARES Act funding that will cover $5,000 in tuition expenses for a web foundation course.

“This particular initiative is good for all of the state of Indiana, but we’re focusing on the vulnerable populations that typically are not well represented in tech,” Jones said.

The course takes around 90 days.

Students will learn the basics of HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

To learn more about the free course, click here.