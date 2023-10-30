Free webinar for Employer-Sponsored Childcare Fund

INDIANAPOLIS ( WISH) — Indiana has a new Employer-Sponsored Childcare Fund.

Gov. Holcomb detailed the program in his 2023 Next Level Agenda. He hopes that it will increase childcare access and support Hoosier families.

Childcareaware.org reports the average cost of infant care at daycare will cost Indiana parents about $11,544 per child.

The $25 million program will supply managers with seed funding to expand employer-subsidized childcare benefits. It is funded with a portion of the state’s remaining federal relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

State employers or non-profit organizations can get information on expanding childcare access. Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce are hosting a webinar. The free event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. Registration is required.

According to the Family and Social Services website, officials will use the meeting to explain “how funding can be used, the application process, and what the state hopes to accomplish.”

The application window for the Employer-Sponsored Childcare Fund runs through Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. ET.

Employers can use the money to cover costs incurred up to 12 months after the money is received.