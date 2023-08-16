Free weekly yoga class near the canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple organizations in Indianapolis are working together to help people stay fit in the city. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is teaming up with The Hot Room once a week to provide a free class to anyone.

Experienced instructors lead participants, no matter their skill level, through a series of yoga sequences to stretch and breathe.

“Yoga class is the perfect way to center yourself and set your intentions for the day ahead,” explained downtown Indy on its website. “Just bring your yoga mat and a smile, and get ready to start your day with peace and positivity.”

Researchers with the National Institute of Health said, “In studies, yoga has helped some people manage stress, improve mental health, lose weight, or quit smoking.” Experts also suggest that yoga can enhance blood circulation, improve lower back pain and the quality of life for people who have cancer.

Sunrise on the Canal is held from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Admiral Spruance Basin on the Downtown Canal. Registration through The Hot Room is required for participation.

The Hot Room has locations in Indiana, including uptown, downtown, Fishers, and Bloomington. New members can join classes at The Hot Room Studios for a discount. Their new student special is $59 for two weeks of unlimited classes.

The only floating lounge in Indianapolis, Pure Soul Paddle Board Yoga, is also teaming up with The Cultural Trail to provide free 90-minute yoga sessions. The entire family can participate in this activity. To qualify, yogis will need to register online.

“All registrants will be contacted via email after the drawing. Please enter an email you have weekend access to,” according to the website.

There is plenty of space on land along the canal for spectators to watch.