Local

Friday death of man on northwest side treated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Friday death of a man found on the city’s northwest side is being treated as a homicide, police said Saturday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 3 p.m. Friday to the 5500 block of West 43rd Street on a report of a deceased person. They arrived to find a man with injuries consistent with trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

No additional information about the identity of the man or the nature of the trauma was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317–327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.