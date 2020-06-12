Friends, family to remember former IU football player Chris Beaty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friends and family will gather to remember the sudden loss of Chris Beaty who was shot and killed on the second night of protests downtown on May 30.

It will take place at The Pavilion at Pan Am at noon. It will be a walk-thru visitation and only 25 guests will be allowed inside at a time. All guests are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Friends of the 38-year-old say they could spend hours talking about his passion for life and football.

Beaty graduated from Cathedral High School in 2000, then went on to play IU football until 2004.

Longtime friend Bree Michelle Keough-Edwards said Beaty brought light into dark situations.

They met in high school and she says he helped her through some tough times. Keough-Edwards positive attitude and hugs were the best.

“I’m going to hold on to all the memories that I have over the years with him,” she said. “You know, he is looking down on us and he is no longer in the pain we are in on Earth and he is one of our angels.”

A memorial sits at the intersection of Talbot and Vermont streets where Beaty was shot. Many of the boards up on businesses bear the hashtag “Live Like Chris.”

Instead of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund on GoFundMe. The money will go towards setting up scholarships for incoming students at IU and Cathedral High School in Chris’ memory. Almost $140,000 has been raised.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.