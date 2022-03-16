Local

Friends remember Franklin Community HS student who died in car crash

A shot of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

FRANKLIN, Ind.(WISH) — Students and staff at Franklin Community High School are in mourning after the death of a student.

Colton Leeper, 17, died in a single-car accident Tuesday afternoon in the 3500 block of Hurricane Road in Franklin. That is northeast of downtown Franklin.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Leeper crossed the center line and left the roadway. While trying to regain control, the car rolled over. Leeper was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Some students remember Leeper as being a good person.

“We would always hang out in the parking lot or go out to eat just whatever,” Ethan Hurrle said.

Blaine Watkins added, “He was a really good guy. He was a little bit of a character.”

Watkins says he and Leeper spent time with their friends on the day of the fatal crash.

“Before everything happened, we were sitting around the trailer, talking to him [and] spraying each other with water bottles, stuff like that,” Watkins said.

Franklin Community High School shared a message with parents on Wednesday, asking the school community to keep Leeper and his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

The school made counselors and staff available throughout the day Wednesday for students seeking support.