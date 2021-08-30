Local

Friends remember Indiana Marine killed in Kabul airport bombing

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Rosa Lozano says she hasn’t been able to sleep after 22-year-old Cpl. Humberto Sanchez died in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Lozano recalls the times they spent together inside her home in Logansport.

“He said that the training was a bit rough,” Lozano recalled.

She says she remembers when he sat down in her kitchen to tell her his mission wasn’t going to be easy. But he loved his country and wanted to serve. Lozano’s children went to school with Sanchez. She says they were like brothers.

“He had a big friendship with my kids. They loved each other,” Lozano said.

Sanchez also worked with Lozano at McDonald’s. She always loved his dimples and eyes.

She says she loved the way he’d talk and that Sanchez would ask her for advice like a son. Then he told her he was going to join the military.

Sanchez was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, out of Camp Pendleton, California.

Even though Sanchez’s absence leaves a hole in Lozano’s family, she’s proud of him because he was certain about the decision he made.