Friends remember man killed in downtown hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friends of Brandon Breedlove, the 27-year-old killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis, are remembering him as a kind and loving friend.

Katcher Linton, a close friend to Breedlove, spoke to News 8 on Tuesday. “He was the kindest soul, a giant with a heart of gold, a best friend to many, and a huge staple in my life, and I’m sure everyone else’s. You wished you could walk with the confidence he had, even though he didn’t come from much.”

“His Grandma Ora Mae passed away a few years back and that was his rock. So, I’m sure he got to heaven’s gates and saw her first,” Linton said. “Brandon deserved more than this world has to offer him and it’s a shame. He will forever be missed, and I’m sure hundreds of hearts are breaking over this. He would change your life if you met him.”

An outpouring of support came from Breedlove’s friends online.

Cameron Pitman and Levi Lewis created a fundraiser on behalf of Breedlove’s family on Tuesday afternoon. They wrote that Breedlove was with two friends at the time of the crash and shielded them from the oncoming vehicle, saving their lives while losing his own. “Brandon’s smile was known dearly in the Indianapolis community. His outgoing personality and warm heart touched the lives of thousands,” the post said. “He will forever be known as the amazing friend he was, but most importantly as a hero for the lives he saved that tragic night, the lives he will save with his choice to be an organ donor, and through his service in the United States Air Force. Brandomagic forever.”

On Tuesday, Jesse Lindsay started an online petition to name a street in the Hendricks County town of Danville after him to “serve as a constant reminder of his contributions to our community and country while raising awareness about the devastating consequences of drunk driving.”

“Our beloved friend and community member, Brandon Breedlove, tragically lost his life to a drunk driver in a hit-and-run incident. An Air Force veteran and cherished resident of our town, his sudden departure has left an indelible void in our hearts and community,” Lindsey wrote in the petition. “Brandon was not just my good friend; he was an inspiration to many. His service to the nation as an Air Force veteran spoke volumes about his courage and dedication. His untimely demise is not just a personal loss but also a significant loss for the entire Danville community.”

Two others people were injured in the hit-and-run at the intersection of Massachusetts and College avenues. It’s a mixed-use area with apartment buildings, restaurants and businesses.

A 27-year-old was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run.

Submitted photos of Brandon Breedlove