Fright Forest in Lebanon returns with circus-themed ‘Cirque du So Evil’ haunted house

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Boone County Halloween tradition wraps up its opening weekend on Sunday.

Fright Forest returned to the fairgrounds this year with a circus-themed attraction — “Cirque du So Evil,” including a haunted house and hayride for a unique trick-or-treat experience.

Volunteer and actress Valarie Smith says it takes weeks to prepare for the event, but it’s rewarding.

“I love the fact that this group donates so much money to the Boone County 4H,” Smith said. “This has been so much fun. The community has been really nice to connect with it.”

On Sunday, the event offers a ‘scareless’ experience, for those who may be easily frightened. The trail will be open for a walk-through with the lights for trick-or-treating. There’s also a costume contest scheduled.

Board President Tracy Heine says it’s a great opportunity for younger kids.

“It’s been great so far,” Heine said. “We’ve been here at the fairgrounds like five years … I think it’s probably our best opening weekend that we’ve had so far.”

Also on the lineup for Sunday is the Peru Amateur Circus performing two shows and offering a workshop with the performers.

“Scareless Sunday” is free for adults and $5 for children. It runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The regular Halloween experience runs for one more weekend on Oct. 20 – 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for children 3 to 12. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.