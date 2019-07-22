From the archives: the Gus Grissom Memorial

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — In 2009, when people around the world marked 40 years since the moon landing, News 8 had a chance to look at Hoosiers who made integral contributions to aerospace history.

Hoosier native and Purdue graduate Gus Grissom was one of those people.

Hoosier astronaut Virgil “Gus” Grissom was one of the seven Mercury astronauts and America’s second man in space. He and two other astronauts died when fire swept through an Apollo spacecraft during a pre-launch test in 1967.

In this archive video, photojournalist Joy Hernandez takes us inside the 2009 rededication of the Virgil “Gus” Grissom Memorial at Spring Mill State Park in Grissom’s hometown of Mitchell.

