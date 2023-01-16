Local

Fugitive from Ohio arrested after multi-county police chase ends on I-70 near Greenfield

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in Georgia and Ohio was arrested after a police chase across multiple central Indiana counties Monday morning.

Marcus Curtis, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, according to online jail records.

At around 3:15 a.m., a Whitestown police officer saw Curtis’s vehicle weaving on southbound I-65 near the I-865 dogleg and tried to pull him over on suspicion of drunk driving, according to the Whitestown Police Department.

“The vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated by WMPD officers southbound on I-65,” police said in a statement Monday.

Curtis led Whitestown police and Indiana State Police into downtown Indianapolis. State troopers threw out stop sticks near Delaware Street in an attempt to deflate his tires, but Curtis avoided them and jumped onto eastbound I-70 at the North Split.

The pursuit continued into Hancock County, where Curtis was forced to stop after running over tire deflation devices on eastbound I-70 near the Greenfield exit.

“A high-risk stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody without incident,” Whitestown police said.

After his arrest, police learned that Curtis was wanted in Ohio for a parole violation for homicide. He also had a warrant out of Georgia for terrorist threats.

Curtis was booked into the Boone County Jail awaiting formal charges and future extradition to Ohio.

“This pursuit and apprehension are an amazing display of teamwork between law enforcement agencies throughout multiple counties to successfully apprehend a dangerous fugitive in service and protection of the public,” Whitestown Police Chief Scott Rolston said in a statement.