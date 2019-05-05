Funds from 'Shred the Speedway' to go to IndyCar racing community in times of need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A new "Month of May" event is making its debut this year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The event is called "Shred the Speedway." Dana Matis and Cortney Lowe stopped by the Daybreak studios to discuss what the event is all about.

Participants wil be able to join Shred415 Workout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a workout on May 20.

It's a fundraiser for the Indianapolis Family Foundation which offers financial aid to members of the IndyCar racing community and their families in times of need.

The event costs $45 and it begins at 5:30 p.m., lasting for an hour and a half.

To learn more about the event, click the video.