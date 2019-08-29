Funeral arrangements set for slain teen siblings

Nicholas Nelson, left, and his sister Ashlynn Nelson, were killed in a shooting Friday morning. (Provided Photo/Nelson Family)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The funeral arrangements for two teen siblings who were shot and killed at their home last week have been announced.

Nicholas Nelson, 16, and Ashlynn Nelson, 15, died Friday at their home in the 4100 block of Windhill Drive.

The siblings, who were students at Lawrence North High School, were allegedly shot by a 15-year-old male suspect before school Friday morning.

The male suspect has since been charged with the teens’ deaths.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

One funeral will be held for Nicholas and Ashlynn, according to a news release sent to News 8.

Family and immediate friends will attend a private burial. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and will proceed until the private burial service starts.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support, expressions of concern, and every offer of assistance. During this difficult time, we ask for your patience, continued prayers, and private time allowing us to adjust and heal,” said a family representative.

Antonia Bailey, the mother of the victims, has requested members of the Indianapolis community to reflect upon her children’s deaths and do more to make a positive difference in the lives of youth.

“Our Indianapolis youth should not only be celebrated nor highlighted after tragedy strikes; celebrate them now by telling you believe in them every day,” Bailey said in a statement.

If you are interested in donating gift cards to the family for expenses like food or fuel you can drop them off at CAFE Indy at 8902 E. 38th St. or Lavenia & Smith Home for Funerals at 5811 E. 38th St. Other donations can be made to the family’s GoFundMe or at any Fifth Third Bank location under “Nelson Siblings Untold.”