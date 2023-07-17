Funeral, procession honors Marion Co. Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A funeral on Monday honored the late Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Durm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. A procession followed the funeral.

Durm died last week after an inmate attacked him in the sally port at the Criminal Justice Center. Durm was transporting the inmate, identified by police as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, to a medical appointment.

On Monday morning, Durm’s body arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of the funeral. Those interested in attending Durm’s funeral were encouraged to arrive at the fieldhouse at least two hours early.

Following the funeral, a procession began and is taking Durm’s body to the Criminal Justice Center, where a final radio call marking Durm off duty will play.

The procession will then proceed along 34th Street at Illinois Street where the coach carrying Durm’s body will pause for the ceremonial tradition of passing under a garrison flag.

The procession will conclude at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Durm will be laid to rest.

Durm served Marion County for nearly four decades.

“John was just a good guy. He really was. 38 years, you can’t give that much law enforcement to the community and (it not) mean something,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said of Durm.

Durm, who graduated from Lawrence North High School as a five sport athlete, loved sports, according to the funeral program.

He passed his love of sports on to his four boys.

“John’s defining characteristic was his devotion to his sons,” the program said. “He was always there for his boys, and they always came first. If he wasn’t working, he was spending time with them. They all grew up to be fine young men and he was so proud of each of them.”

Deputy John Durm and his four sons (Provided Photo/Deputy Durm’s funeral program)

Outside of spending time with his sons, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with animals.

“‘Johnny,’ as he was known by his family and friends, was loved by so many,” the program said. “He touched so many lived that he will never know.”

Anyone interested in donating can give to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund established by the Central Indiana Police Foundation.