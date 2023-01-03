Local

Funeral procession Tuesday afternoon for Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon funeral procession will take Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball through the district he represented for nearly two terms.

Kimball died Friday at the age of 70.

Kimball had represented Carmel’s District 1, which covers the area roughly north of 116th Street between U.S. 31 and Keystone Parkway, since 2016. He won reelection in 2019 but had been absent from public meetings since having a stroke in December 2020. The Hamilton County Republican Party will have a caucus on Jan. 10 to select Kimball’s replacement.

Tuesday’s funeral procession will begin at 3 p.m. and will include a brief stop at Carmel Civic Square at approximately 3:30 p.m., the city said in a statement.

Residents are invited to pay their respects along their procession route, which will include:

Range Line Road from 116th Street to Gradle Drive

Civic Square, where the procession will circle the fountain

Range Line Road north to the Arts & Design District

Main Street from Range Line Road to 4th Avenue

The procession, escorted by members of the Carmel Police Department, will continue west on Main Street back to ARN Funeral & Cremation Services, where a private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, friends and Carmel residents are invited to support Bike Carmel, the city’s official resource for bicycle-related events and information in Carmel.

Visit legacy.com to read Councilor Kimball’s online obituary.