Funeral services held for couple killed in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hugs, tears, and memories were shared to honor the couple that were killed in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.

Family and friends are remembering Pedro and Rosa Pineda. On Saturday, mourners gathered at Templo la Hermosa, which means the Beautiful to Temple, to pay tribute to the couple.

The third victim was 30-year-old Victor Gomez.

Greenwood Police say they haven’t gotten any information that leads to a clear motive from the 22-year-old gunman.

The ceremony happened near New York Street and Chester Avenue, where friends offered condolences to the Pineda family and shared memories of Rosa and Pedro Pineda.

After the ceremony, dozens of cars lined the street for a procession to honor the couple. Then the burial was held to say their goodbyes.

Some people tell News 8 that Pedro was an easygoing person and humble person, and that he and Rosa were very giving and were happy to lend a helping hand to those who needed it.