Future and fortune connect at the Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 39th annual Circle City Classic is a unique showcase of HBCU football, academic excellence, and culture. Leaders planned the event so Hoosiers could take care of business and enjoy the game.

On Friday, all inspiring professionals, including students and graduates, will have the opportunity to network directly with employers at Talent Day and Career Fair. Companies such as Ascension St. Vincent, the Indianapolis Airport Authority, Gatorade, and multiple financial institutions will be interviewing and hiring professionals for their organizations.

“If you are looking for a new career, if you’re looking to move to Indianapolis, this is the perfect time to come and meet one of our anchor companies,” said Emil Ekiyor, founder and CEO of Innopower Indy.

Ekiyor and the Indiana Black Expo are creating a more resilient economy by supporting Black businesses at the Circle City Classic.

The Pew Research Center suggests only 3% of all businesses in the United States are Black-owned.

Ekiyor is working to bridge the gap with the Business and Entrepreneur Day on Saturday.

“We’ll have over 300 entrepreneurs and business owners at Lucas Oil Stadium. Anytime you have business owners and entrepreneurs around, it’s just a festive environment, an energetic environment. That will happen between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, again take care of business and then come and watch the game,” Ekiyor said.