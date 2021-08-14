Local

Future of delivery on display during Lawrence Community Safety Day

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A local business is demonstrating secure drone package delivery with DRONEDEK.

The product made its debut live on News 8 at Lawrence Fire Station 40 on Saturday morning during Lawrence Community Safety Day.

DRONEDEK CEO Dan O’Toole said it’s the future of mail delivery for commercial and residential use, beginning in Lawrence.

DRONEDEK is currently building its global headquarters in Lawrence, where it is renovating a vacant building with plans to employ up to 85 employees over the next five years. It will be demonstrated to the public by delivering hot wings to Lawrence Police and Fire Department during its annual hot wing eating contest later in the day.

DRONEDEK is among dozens of community partners in attendance of the annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m – 2 p.m.

Other demonstrations featured at the family-friendly event include a bicycle safety course, a live burn demonstration at the Lawrence Fire Department, and a K-9 and taser demonstration by the Lawrence Police Department.