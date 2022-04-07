Local

Gainbridge Fieldhouse official says ticket issues resolved

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Problems that caused some concert goers to be turned away from an Elton John concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday have been resolved, according to an arena official.

Danny Lopez, vice president of external affairs for Pacers Sports and Entertainment, places the blame on fake tickets.

“We had paper tickets that were printed at home, so we ran into counterfeit issues, a higher number than usual,” Lopez said.

The Elton John concert, originally scheduled for October 2019, was postponed three times.

At the time of the scheduling, the seating configuration was different. Upgrades to the arena since 2019 made it difficult for some fans to find their seats.

“We had four shows in here that had to be rescheduled,” Lopez said. “We had a new seating configuration, and for three of them, we had a handful of issues — but nothing like we’ve seen with Elton John,” Lopez said.

Since Elton John tickets first went on sale, Gainbridge Fieldhouse switched to digital tickets for all events.

The next major concert is a Justin Beiber performance on April 21.

“There’s since been an update in Ticketmaster’s system, so now we can track the ticket purchases all the way to the end, to the purchaser, even if they purchase on a third party site like StubHub,” Lopez said.

Ticketmaster is the official online ticket broker of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.