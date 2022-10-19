Local

Gainbridge Fieldhouse upgrades transform future of visitor experience: ‘This is a big project’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers fans will find a more exciting Gainbridge Fieldhouse unlike ever before. The renovation project has shaped the future of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse experience.

“This is the second largest renovation in the history of the league, so this is a big, big project,” the vice president of external affairs at Pacers Sports and Entertainment, Danny Lopez, said.

The makeover for Gainbridge Fieldhouse is one step closer to its final product.

With the completion of phase one and two in the books, visitors will find that the inside of the arena has been transformed.

There are new suites and concession stands, new restrooms, a new LED center-hung scoreboard, and more.

Crews are now deep into the project’s final phase, which focuses on the Bicentennial Unity Plaza that’s being built outside the arena.

There people will find a community basketball court that will be converted into an ice rink during the winter season.

“It’s much bigger than just basketball or basketball team. It’s all of the things that you can program on the plaza — anything from sunrise yoga to watch parties, to a Christmas markets, but also the connectivity it creates to downtown neighborhoods,” Lopez said.

“Star compound down at event level gives us the opportunity to really compete when we think about our peer cities for some of these big acts and tours as we have done for years and years,” said

On top of that, there’s a nursing mothers room and a sensory room for guests who need a break from the lights and sound.

“Those are the kinds of things that as we thought about what does this amazing building, again that was already the best in the league, what do we need to do to create experiences for a new audience,” Lopez said. “Those are the types of things that we have built into this experience.”

The transformation also brings new experiences for fans who’ll be attending the long-awaited 2024 NBA All-Star Game that will happen at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“That in it of itself is going to be a significant economic impact and contribution to the community. Plus, we’re committed to making this the most community centric all-star weekend that has ever been,” Lopez said.

According to Lopez, the project is on track despite some challenges that arose during the pandemic.

Construction for the Bicentennial Unity Plaza is expected to be completed in the spring.