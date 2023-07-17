Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Gallery: Funeral, procession for Marion Co. Deputy John Durm

The casket carrying Marion. Co Deputy John Durm arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

Friends, family, and law enforcement officials from across the country will come together Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to remember and honor Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, who died last Monday.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery to follow.

Click through the slideshow below to view images from the day’s events.

  • Members of Deputy Durm’s family arrive for the Monday funeral service at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
  • Members of Deputy Durm’s family arrive for the Monday funeral service at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
  • An honor guard prepares outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the funeral of Marion Co. Sheriff's Deputy John Durm. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
    An honor guard prepares outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the funeral of Marion Co. Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
  • Motorcycles guide the procession taking the body of Marion Co. Sheriff's Deputy John Durm to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
    Motorcycles guide the procession taking the body of Marion Co. Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
  • Motorcycles guide the procession taking the body of Marion Co. Sheriff's Deputy John Durm to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
    Motorcycles guide the procession taking the body of Marion Co. Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
  • The hearse that carried Deputy Durm's casket waits outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
    The hearse that carried Deputy Durm’s casket waits outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
  • Members of the honor guard salute the casket of Deputy Durm as it arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
    Members of the honor guard salute the casket of Deputy Durm as it arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
  • A Marion County Sheriff's deputy salutes as the casket of Deputy John Durm passes by on July 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
    A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy salutes as the casket of Deputy John Durm passes by on July 17, 2023. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
  • The casket carrying Marion. Co Deputy John Durm arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
    The casket carrying Marion. Co Deputy John Durm arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

4 slain in Georgia mass...
National News /
1 critical after east side...
Crime Watch 8 /
Deputy John Durm remembered as...
News /
Youth-2-Greatness brings Grub, Grooves &...
All Indiana /
Jason Aldean suffers heat exhaustion;...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: The Med in...
News /
Man wanted for brutally beating...
Crime Watch 8 /
I-65 to close overnight on...
Local News /