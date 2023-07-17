Gallery: Funeral, procession for Marion Co. Deputy John Durm

The casket carrying Marion. Co Deputy John Durm arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)

Friends, family, and law enforcement officials from across the country will come together Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to remember and honor Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, who died last Monday.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery to follow.

Click through the slideshow below to view images from the day’s events.