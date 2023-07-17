Gallery: Funeral, procession for Marion Co. Deputy John Durm
Friends, family, and law enforcement officials from across the country will come together Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to remember and honor Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, who died last Monday.
The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery to follow.
