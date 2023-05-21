Game shop owner reeling after thieves steal hundreds of dollars in cards

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Surveillance footage captured someone breaking into Valkyrie’s Vault in Brownsburg around 4:00 am Friday, making off with 1,600 “Magic the Gathering” cards.

“I was hoping that the door was ajar or something like that, I never expected to find things in disarray on the ground, and then to learn that some really important items had been taken from us,” said Jessi Kahlo, co-owner of Valkyrie’s Vault .

“Magic the Gathering” was created in 1993 and has become a popular card game.

Each card has a value energy point attached to it. A player can win by drawing a stronger card against his or her’s opponent.

“For me, it’s less about the card game and more about being able to meet people and talk to people face to face, and how you get to interact with them,” said Austin Oliveira, who started playing Magic a few months ago.

The cards are rare and worth thousands of dollars.

“I know somebody who sold a card to a game shop and got almost a thousand dollars out of it. Some of these cards, because they are so rare and there are so little of them printed, they’re just very valuable,” said Oliveira.

Kahlo believes the people who stole these cards know how valuable they are, and may have even cased out her store before the break in. The crime strikes a blow at the trust built among those in the gaming community.

“Because we built this collection off our personal collection and three years of business, the loss hurts,” said Kahlo.

Kahlo said she called around to other gaming shops in the Midwest so they can be on the lookout for these thieves because they may try to sell the stolen cards.

The Brownsburg Police Department is investigating this incident.