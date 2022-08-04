Local

Gaming fans looking forward to Gen Con 2022 in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mark Godin and Tracy O’Shea have been coming all the way from Canada to Gen Con in Indianapolis for five years now.

O’Shea says she likes Gen Con more than other conventions, including Comic Con.

“Gen Con has all those, and then every aspect of every game, and everything that could be associated with a game,” O’Shea said.

Godin says he thinks it truly is something everyone should check out. “Even if you’re not into gaming, it’s a place to come visit for sure. It’s a bucket list thing, you just have to come see it.”

The four-day event at the Indiana Convention Center from Thursday through Sunday is filled with costumes, exhibits and, of course, a whole lot of gaming.

“I’m very much D&D (Dungeons & Dragons). I love 3.5. The Bob Ross games have my heart as well,” O’Shea said.

“I’m a D&D guy as well. I love tabletop games and video games,” Godin said.

If you didn’t understand anything they’re talking about, that’s OK. Godin and O’Shea say there are plenty of people there to help you out.

“We’ve been here a few hours and met six people,” O’Shea said.

“You can literally walk down the street, get interviewed, talk to people. The atmosphere is amazing,” Godin said.

The atmosphere is also the reason Christine Allen and her granddaughter, Quinn Snyder, are in Indianapolis. Quinn said, “This is the ‘cool grandma.’ She does a lot of conventions, and this year I got invited to tag along to Gen Con.”

Allen says it’s definitely a family affair now. “It’s actually pretty cool to have my grandchild here because it’s my only grandchild and it’s nice to be able to share something.”