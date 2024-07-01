GANGGANG preparing for 4th annual Butter Fine Arts Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based creative advocacy agency GANGGANG is planning its fourth annual Butter Fine Arts Fair.

It will be held on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, and organizers will host more than 50 Black visual artists from Indiana. The artists will get 100% of the money for the art they sell.

GANGGANG said the goal of the exhibition is to advocate for the care and economic viability of artists, building new models for equity in the arts on a national scale.

“We are delighted that the Indianapolis community and broader region has wrapped its arms around BUTTER, making the fine art fair the experience of the season for its role as a driver of economic growth and justice,” said Malina Simone Bacon, co-founder of GANGGANG and BUTTER Fine Art Fair. “This is a big year for GANGGANG and for BUTTER to welcome new artists, cities, partners, and strategies for sustaining both organizations.”

This year, the art fair returns to The Stutz in downtown Indianapolis. Visitors can expect a new exhibition hall, an expanded retail experience, and surprise activations to keep attendees inspired. The immersive fair will also include a new outdoor performance stage on 10th Street, providing an unparalleled live music and performance art experience.

“New programming this year will provide a platform for dialogue, exchange, and discovery,” said Deonna Craig, BUTTER Fine Art Fair director. “With a renewed focus on education and community engagement, we are excited to announce a new partnership with The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and the return of Collectors’ Club, an intimate, mentor-based effort helping people to build intentional and ambitious personal art collections.”

In a news release organizers said, “Since its inception in 2021, BUTTER has welcomed 32,000+ attendees, selling a combined total of $749,000 worth of artwork—including 19 BUTTER artworks acquired by 9 major institutions for their permanent collections.”

10 artists from Los Angeles will also be in attendance including including LA-based artists: April Bey, Asari Aibangbee, Autumn Breon, Chris “Rocket” Descartes, Cortney Herron, Isis Dua, Mary Harris, Natou Fall, Rebekah Gaillard, and Tumi Adeleye.

Tickets are now on sale online. General Admission tickets are $40, which includes unlimited access to BUTTER on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Preview Night tickets are $150 for Thursday night and include General Admission with weekend return access.

Students under 18 are encouraged to attend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for free, no registration is required.