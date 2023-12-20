Search
Garage fire injures 4, kills 2 dogs at home on Indy’s northwest side

Four people were injured and two dogs died in a house and garage fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Dec. 20, 2023. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were injured and two dogs died in a house and garage fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the 4100 block of Patricia Street on a report of a residence fire around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s in a neighborhood off West 30th Street near Lafayette Road.

Online records show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the same location on a report of an explosion.

IFD told News 8 that the fire started in the garage and soon spread to the house.

Four people were injured as a result, one of whom was sent to a hospital for treatment. Three dogs were also at the home at the time of the blaze. Two dogs unfortunately died.

IFD says no serious injuries were reported, and investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

