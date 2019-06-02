Garfield Brewery offers up free beer to keep Indianapolis beautiful

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A brewery near Garfield Park is not only brewing beer, but also working to keep their Indianapolis neighborhood beautiful.

Josh Haines, with Garfield Brewery, stopped by the Daybreak studios and brought two beers with him -- the Ticklebelly and the Red Line.

"Our specialty is just really drinkable beer," said Haines.

The neighborhood brewery also works to give back to the community. One of the biggest partnerships the brewery is connected with is "Keep Indianapolis Beautiful."

Haines explained the brewery provides beer for volunteers who come out to pick up trash.

