Garfield Park Conservatory transformed into winter wonderland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Garfield Park is decking the halls this holiday season by turning its conservatory into a winter wonderland.

Families can visit Garfield Park Conservatory, where there’s a display of poinsettias, model trains and village, and thousands of twinkling lights.

The conservatory is located at 2505 Conservatory Dr. and the holiday display runs from Nov. 26-Jan. 2.

It costs $4 per person or $10 per family. The conservatory is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

The facility is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Facemasks are required for ages three and up.

More information can be found on the conservatory’s website.