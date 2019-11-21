Gas City man dies while installing holiday decorations in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville officials say a man died from a fall while installing holiday decorations on the city’s downtown square.

Officials say 21-year-old Ryan Herring of Gas City fell while he installing decorations on light poles. He was pronounced dead after being transported to Riverview Health.

It happened Wednesday just after noon in the 100 block of North 8th Street.

Herring was a contracted worker with Winterland Inc. from Marion.

Investigators are working with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to learn more.

The city of Noblesville issued this statement: