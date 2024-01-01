Geist Half Marathon offering New Year’s Day registration discounts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Geist Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K is set to return Sept. 14, 2024.

The race, sponsored by Meijer, is going into its 16th year. The race series includes a 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles), and a half marathon (21. 0975km or 13.1 miles), as well as a virtual version of each.

On Monday only, runners can pay $52.99 for the half marathon, $31.99 for the 10K, and $24.99 for the 5K. Prices will increase after 11:5 p.m. EST.

All participants will receive a race shirt, medal, and access to the post-race party. VIP registration is also available.

