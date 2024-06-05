Geist Race series ambassadors talk about how they began running

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is Global Running Day, an observance aimed at motivating people to stay active and healthy.

Two of the ambassadors of the Geist Race series stopped by News 8 on Wednesday’s “Daybreak” to talk about how people can take their marks. They shared tips on running in races.

The Geist Half Marathon, 10K and 5K are scheduled for Sept. 14, with the start-finish line at the Olio Road bridge over Geist Reservoir in Fishers.

Tracie Nebrich signed up for her first half-marathon 13 years ago, and she’s been going ever since. “I have ran 52 half-marathons, 13 full marathons, numerous, well, six ultras, numerous 10Ks and numerous 5Ks.”

She became an avid runner, eventually forming her own business, called SoulMates Coaching, where she helps others develop their passion for running.

One of Nebrich’s first clients was Stephanie Perry.

Perry says she couldn’t run a mile when she got started. Through Nebrich, Perry found a method to help her find her stride. “It’s so easy to go out there and … run as fast as I can for 10 miles, but if you force yourself to go slower, you really build and you become faster over time,” Perry said.

Finding motivation also helped Perry. “I had kids and I needed a escape. So, I started running … and fell in love with it.”

Both Perry and Nebrich, in addition to being ambassadors for the Geist Race series, are members of local running clubs. They recommended both ways to find a “racing community” to help get started.

Perry said, “Sign up for a race as a challenge. 5Ks are very accessible. There’s so many around the (Indianapolis) community, and also get the right gear.”