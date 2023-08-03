Gen Con Indy 2023 kicks off in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) —Indianapolis is gearing up to kick off Gen Con Indy 2023, penned as North America’s largest gaming convention.

Celebrating its 20th year in the city, the event draws in thousands of gamers, cosplayers, and pop culture fans from Indianapolis and across the world. It runs from Aug. 3-6 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

Organizers expect over 70,000 fans to gather to celebrate. The event’s exhibit hall will host more than 19,000 events, from classic board games to card games, panel discussions, and more.

The Costume Contest and Film Festival will showcase incredible creativity and talent within the cosplaying community. Alongside these beloved attractions, attendees can explore new games, meet industry professionals, and network with like-minded individuals.

The convention opened its doors on Thursday morning with Gen Con officials welcoming attendees and a performance by Magic Sword. A Block Party on South Street with food trucks and music artists A-Squared and DJ Little Town.

Join the fun by getting a single-day pass starting from $17 or four-day passes. Kids 10 years old and under can get in for free when accompanied by an adult badge holder.