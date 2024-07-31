Search
Gen Con returns to Indianapolis this week

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gen Con, the largest event dedicated to gaming in the U.S. returns to downtown Indianapolis this week.

Organizers say it is already sold out and more than 70,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

Court Sakmar, marketing coordinator at Kosmos Gaming joined Midday on Wednesday.

Kosmos is a leading board game publisher known for creating innovative and engaging tabletop experiences including best sellers such as the EXIT: The Game series and The Crew.

We work with highly esteemed authors and designers, and this year’s line-up is not only fun, enchanting, and addictive, but also beneficial in so many ways.

This year, Gen Con attendees will be the first to experience The Gang, an innovative new cooperative poker game.

Watch the video above to learn more.

(Provided Photo/Kosmos Gaming)

