Gen Con staying in Indianapolis through 2030

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gen Con, the annual table-top gaming convention, has extended their contact and will remain in Indianapolis through 2030, according to a spokesperson for the Indiana Convention Center.

The convention was scheduled to be in Indianapolis through 2026. It’s been in the city since 2003.

The Gen Con attendee experience is continually at the forefront of our decision-making,” David Hoppe, president of Gen Con, said. “We are excited to announce that Gen Con will be extending its stay in Indianapolis through 2030. I am eager to see the continued growth and success that will come from our partnership with a city that has supported us over the last 20 years.”

Over 70,000 people attended this year’s event and brought in nearly $75 million.