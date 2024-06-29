German shepherd abandoned in hot car adopted by IMPD officer who saved her

Abby the German shepherd and IMPD Public Safety Officer Poe. Abby gained a second chance at life after she was rescued from a hot car by Poe and other IMPD officers, and was later adopted by Poe. (Provided Photo/IMPD Northwest District via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A German shepherd who was left in a hot car at a northwest side hotel gained a “second chance at happiness” after being adopted by one of the officers who rescued her.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District shared the dog’s “touching” tale in a social media post.

The German shepherd, Abby, was one of three animals found inside a hot vehicle at an Intown Suites Hotel on West 85th Street on June 20.

Police say temperatures reached 90 degrees that day, and the animals were found with no air-conditioning and windows barely cracked.

Hotel staff told police they estimated the animals were in the car for nearly three hours, and were only alerted to the animals’ presence when Abby began honking the vehicle’s horn from inside.

Unfortunately, a pit bull trapped in the car died. IMPD says the pit bull was also found with a chain and weight tying it to the floorboard.

A cat was also rescued from the vehicle, but police didn’t provide any updates on their condition.

IMPD Public Safety Officer Poe was one of many officers on the scene when Abby was rescued. After she and the cat were taken in by Indianapolis Animal Care Services, Poe reached out to see about adopting Abby – and the rest is history.

“Abby is already at her new FURever home and is in great hands,” IMPD said in the social media post. “PSO Poe mentioned, ‘I switched her collar, and it was like Abby knew she was home for good.’”

IMPD arrested the two people who left Abby and the other animals in the vehicle. They were both due in court for hearings in mid-July.