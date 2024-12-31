Get $10 off Uber or Lyft for a sober ride home on New Year’s Eve

The words "Happy New Year" made of letter cubes hang in front of a photo of fireworks on a computer screen. Sober Ride Indiana is offering $10 off Uber or Lyft rides in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, while IndyGo will provide fare-free service from 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sober Ride Indiana and IndyGo want to help you ring in the new year safely and responsibly with free or discounted rides on New Year’s Eve.

Sober Ride Indiana

If you don’t want to drive or risk getting behind the wheel with someone who isn’t sober, you can grab a discounted ride from Uber or Lyft.

Sober Ride Indiana is offering vouchers for $10 off Uber and Lyft rides for people in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

Rides must originate or have a final destination of Fort Wayne or Indianapolis.

The vouchers are only valid for rides between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday. Click here to claim a voucher.

IndyGo

If you’re looking for something cheaper than Uber or Lyft, IndyGo is offering fare-free rides starting at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

IndyGo says buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for New Year’s Day, but with regular fare required.

To learn more, visit the IndyGo website.